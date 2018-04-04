Suspected drunk driver hits pedestrian in Old Town

SAN DIEGO – A suspected drunken driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian walking near a freeway underpass in Old Town, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Pacific Highway, near where it crosses under Interstate 8 to connect the Old Town and Morena neighborhoods, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 22-year-old man driving a station wagon was headed south toward Old Town when he veered to the right for unknown reasons, jumped the curb, struck the pedestrian and crashed into a fence, Buttle said. The 48-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life- threatening.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, Buttle said. His name was not released.