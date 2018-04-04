Escondido council votes to join Trump sanctuary lawsuit

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido City Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to support the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s so-called sanctuary laws.

The council decided to file a legal brief in support of the lawsuit, which challenges the legality of three state laws enacted last year. Among them is a statute that limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, which U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says is unconstitutional and compromises public safety.

The matter was put on the council agenda by Mayor Sam Abed and Councilman John Masson.

Activists held a news conference outside Escondido City hall ahead of the council vote to express opposition to the lawsuit.