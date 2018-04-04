Elevator fire prompts hotel evacuation

SAN DIEGO – A fire in an elevator sent smoke throughout the Sheraton Hotel on Harbor Island Wednesday, prompting employees to evacuate the hotel.

The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina at 1380 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz said. Responding fire crews tracked the smoke to a fire in an elevator on the first floor.

Hotel security organized the evacuations, Muñoz said.

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Some guests have been asked to remain in their rooms until the air can be cleared.

Guests are being allowed back into their rooms at the Sheraton on Harbor Island Drive. A fire was reported in an elevator shaft. the fire is out fire fighters are investigating. no report on what caused it. No injuries and no reports of how much damage. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/cBKZyTJzAE — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) April 4, 2018