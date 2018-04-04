County kicks off month of blood drives

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Wednesday kicked off a month of blood drives throughout the region.

The 34th annual County Blood Drive, one of the largest for the San Diego Blood Bank, is the first of nearly 20 drives scheduled at county buildings during the month of April. It’s scheduled to run until 3:30 p.m. at the County Administration Center.

Supervisor Greg Cox was among the county officials to take part. He’s donated over 16 gallons over his lifetime, according to his office.

“Donating blood is safe, costs nothing and could save a life,” Cox said.

The drives encourage county employees and the general public to donate blood and register to become a bone marrow donor. Interested participants can make an appointment through the Blood Bank’s website or stop by during a scheduled event.

The county hopes to collect 500 pints of blood at its April drives. Last year it collected 444 pints.

Mobile drives are scheduled for Thursday at the Juvenile Probation Center in Linda Vista and the county EMS building in Grantville. A full list of drives is available online.