× BJ’s is ‘dishing’ out free pizza this Thursday

SAN DIEGO — BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is celebrating National Deep Dish Day in style, sending out up to 30,000 free mini cheese or pepperoni deep dish pizas on Thursday.

The promotion is part of a partnership with the food delivery app DoorDash. To get their free pizzas, San Diegans have to use the code DEEPDISH at checkout between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on the app. Delivery will also be free, the companies said.

BJ’s restaurants in San Diego including Mission Valley, La Jolla, Carlsbad, Escondido, Chula Vista and La Mesa will all participate.

The offer is good for one pizza per order. Some additional fees and taxes may still apply. Read more here.