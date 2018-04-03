YouTube shooter reportedly drove from San Diego to San Bruno

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- The woman who opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno before apparently taking her own life drove from San Diego Tuesday, according to a published report.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman's motive was unclear, but KRON 4 reported she was targeting her boyfriend, and two women were hit by stray bullets.

The chief said the dead woman was found at the scene and appeared to have killed herself with a handgun.

The three victims were being treated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to a spokesman. One 36-year-old man was in critical condition, one 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and one 27-year-old woman was in fair condition.

A fourth person was hospitalized after she hurt an ankle running from the scene.

This is a developing story.