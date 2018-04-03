Vandal targets Barrio Logan church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- On Monday, a woman vandalized Barrio Logan's famed Our Lady of Guadalupe Church by throwing a "kneeler" through a glass partition protecting a statue of the Virgin.

Pastor John Auther said the vandal, described as homeless, also destroyed flower vases and candles by throwing them into the street.

“This particularly hurts us because this is a place where a lot of people pray. For us, it’s like being kind of being stabbed in the heart to have her attacked as it was," Auther said.

Police have been given surveillance video of the incident and are currently looking for the woman.

Father Brown said he fears this won't be the last incident, adding that the city keeps placing more homeless people near and around his church and school.

"We can hardly pay our teachers but we’re going to have to hire security guards because we can’t afford to let our children be hurt by people," Brown said.

The city plans to convert an old warehouse near the church into storage spaces where the homeless can safely store their belongings. Auther sees it as trouble.

"Because it’s a storage facility, the people will drop their things off and then they’ll find places to stay around here because they don’t have a place to go and because they want to stay close to their possessions," Auther said.