USD to honor actor Forest Whitaker with Medal of Peace

SAN DIEGO– Actor and humanitarian Forest Whitaker is scheduled to receive the Medal of Peace at the University of San Diego Thursday.

University officials say he will be honored to recognize “his international work as a humanitarian and peace builder and UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation.”

Whitaker founded the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative in 2012. Its website says the nonprofit works to develop peace-building programs, initiatives and campaigns to foster peace and reconciliation in disadvantaged and fragile communities. The nonprofit says it has a global mission.