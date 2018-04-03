Troubled Green Flash brewery sold after foreclosure

SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s financially troubled Green Flash brewery has been sold to a group of investors following a foreclosure by the company’s principal lender, Comerica Bank.

As a result of the sale, which closed last Friday, a new ownership group of investors calling itself WC IPA LLC is taking over, along with a number of top management changes, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Former Green Flash Brewing Company CEO Mike Hinkley will continue to be part of the leadership team of the new company.

The announcement of the sale comes just a week after Green Flash closed its Virginia Beach brewery 16 months after opening the East Coast operation. And just a few days after that, more troubling news came: it was closing its Poway barrel-aging facility, Cellar 3.

