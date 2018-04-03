TransitTuesday encourages residents to ditch cars once a week

SAN DIEGO– Tuesday is the first #TransitTuesday in San Diego, a two-month-long campaign that aims to encourage residents to bike, walk or take public transit rather than drive to work one day a week.

The campaign is being launched with a video posted on the city’s social media channels that highlights the benefits of ditching a car. Among the benefits touted in the video are getting exercise, enjoying the weather, avoiding traffic, saving money on gas and getting “me time.”

“We’re encouraging people to get out of their cars at least one day a week and see the benefits of walking, biking or using public transit,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “We’re continuing to make infrastructure investments that make it safer and easier to get around the city without a car. #TransitTuesday is a great opportunity to change your routine and try something new, like the trolley or a bike, while helping create a healthier environment at the same time.”

The city effort is aimed at reaching the goal outlined in its Climate Action Plan that half of all commuter trips in urban areas be taken by bike, on foot or by public transit by 2035. A Facebook profile picture frame has been made available on the social platform as part of the campaign.

Other promotions include a downtown bike valet event on April 24, when cyclists can safely park their bikes for the day.

The city is also an official partner of the 2018 Bike to Work Day on May 17. The campaign will continue through May.