Shirtless sex offender allegedly spotted at Easter egg hunt in park

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Police in Mississippi say they responded to reports of a shirtless man possibly taking pictures during a children's Easter egg hunt at a local park.

Senatobia Police Chief Steve Holts said police stopped 47-year-old John Allen Leverett outside the park after they received a number of calls about a man with no shirt on who may have been taking pictures.

Police showed up as he was driving away, according to WREG.

John Allen Leverett was cited on unrelated charges of not having a driver's license or insurance, Holts said.

Leverett has been listed on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry since he was convicted of sexual battery in 1997, according to public records.

"Oh my God," a parent said. "That's crazy."

A Facebook event shows there was a community Easter egg hunt in the park sponsored by the Junior Auxiliary of Panola and Tate counties on Saturday afternoon.

A father told WREG the encounter is a reminder to parents, "You have to be aware. Be cautious."

Sex offenders in Mississippi are legally allowed to visit public parks, although there are restrictions on where they can live, Holts said.