Search for boy feared drowned in Mexico reaches Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Three children, including 9-year-old Eric Gilberto Ochoa, were swept away while playing near the surf in Northern Baja. One boy managed to get out, but a little girl drowned and Eric’s body has yet to be found.

Eric’s sister, Hilary Alarid, who lives in Otay Ranch, walked the beach from the border north to Imperial Beach hoping to find any trace of her brother.

Alarid said rescuers told her family that because of the currents, his body would likely end up on a beach in Tijuana or just north of the border.

“I tell my sisters, I can’t just cry in my bed. How is that going to help? Maybe I can find something. People say don’t do it, you’re wasting your time. I think I’m not,” said Alarid.

Alarid vowed to keep searching until her brother’s whereabouts are located.