Active shooter reported at YouTube headquarters; hospitals report multiple victims

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – San Bruno police confirmed they responded to an active shooter at YouTube Tuesday afternoon.

Helicopters video showed a heavy concentration of police vehicles surrounding the YouTube building on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno. Dozens of employees were being frisked by officers as they lined up after evacuating the building. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

The department tweeted a map of 901 Cherry Avenue and asked the public to stay away from the area.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Everyone in San Bruno, avoid Bayhill Shopping Center for now. There is an active shooter!! Stay safe! — Maher Rashid (@rashid_maher) April 3, 2018

One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building “as fast as they could.”

She said she was on a conference call and her boss, who heard shots, told her at least one person was shot on the patio where people eat.

“We were all suddenly aware of a lot of noises, of sounds, people running outside of the room where she was. And people screaming,” said the employee, who was in a building down the street.

” ‘I have to get out of here,’ ” the woman said the colleague said.

Google communications said they are working with authorities to provide more confirmed information.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Multiple patients were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, KTVU reported. Others were reportedly taken to Stanford Medical Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.