EL CENTRO, Calif. — Four crew members are presumed dead after a Marine Corps helicopter crashed in the El Centro area Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed during a routine training mission, according to a statement from Capt. Morgan Frazer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of the crew members have not yet been released.