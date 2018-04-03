Alleged gunman in Lincoln Acres standoff held without bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man who allegedly shot and wounded a woman in a neighborhood near National City Golf Course and then holed up in a home during a three-hour SWAT standoff was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of six felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder and four weapons charges.

Raymond Milam Magana, 36, was being held without bail in the San Diego Central Jail following his arrest about 7 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 2800 block of Prospect Street, according to sheriff's officials and jail records.

The events that led to Magana's arrest occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday, when gunfire was reported in the unincorporated Lincoln Acres area, sheriff's Detective Jason Phillips said. Responding deputies learned that "an unknown subject" had already taken the wounded victim, a woman, to nearby Paradise Valley Hospital, but believed Magana was "still armed inside the residence."

A sheriff's SWAT team was called to the scene after several unsuccessful attempts to contact Magana by phone and persuade him to surrender, Phillips said. Residents in the area were told to shelter in place while the standoff was underway.

Just before 7 p.m., the SWAT team "took Magana into custody at his front door," Phillips said. It wasn't immediately clear how the arrest unfolded, but Magana was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries before he was booked into jail.

The victim, whose identity was not released, remained hospitalized early Tuesday morning in serious condition, but she was expected to survive, Phillips said. Detectives from the sheriff's Imperial Beach substation were handling the investigation.