City ahead of schedule to repave 1,000 miles of road

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Tuesday that crews have paved the 800th mile of street since his pledge three years ago to fix 1,000 miles of roadway over five years.

Faulconer said the pace is ahead of schedule and the city is on track to fix 1,500 miles of streets by 2020, which amounts to about half of the city’s total road surfaces.

“I’ve made road repair the city’s top infrastructure priority and our efforts to streamline and speed up paving projects are showing real results,” Faulconer said. “Smoother streets are bringing a sense of pride back to neighborhoods that have suffered from neglected roads for far too long. We still have more work to do and I want San Diegans to know that we’re not slowing down.”

The city repaired 25 miles of streets each year a decade ago. The city now fixes that amount in an average month, according to the mayor’s office.

The repair work over the last three years includes 562 miles of slurry seal, 234 miles of asphalt overlay and three miles of concrete streets, according to Faulconer.

The 800-mile mark was passed this week during paving operations on Mallard Street in Broadway Heights.