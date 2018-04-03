× Body found in Mission Valley prompts homicide probe

SAN DIEGO — The body of a possible homicide victim was found Tuesday near a Mission Valley homeless camp.

The discovery off the 8800 block of Friars Road was reported about 8:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers called in personnel with the county Medical Examiner’s Office, who determined that the death was suspicious, SDPD spokesman Billy Hernandez said. Homicide detectives were then summoned to take over the investigation, he said.

Investigators said the dead person is a 67-year-old man, but his identity will not be released until family members have been notified. The victim had been stabbed several times, they said.

No suspects in the case had been identified or detained as of mid-afternoon, he said.