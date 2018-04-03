× Abandoned panga sighted near Windansea Beach

SAN DIEGO– An abandoned boat was reported near Windansea Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A concerned citizen reported the panga washed ashore near Neptune Place in La Jolla before 7 a.m. Tuesday, said U.S. Customs and Border Protections.

The San Diego Fire Department first responded to the scene and said the boat is a 24-foot motor vessel and that no passengers were seen when the boat was reported.

Border Patrol and the Coast Guard will handle the investigation.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.