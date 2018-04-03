$11K offered in hunt for Marine accused of killing detective’s daughter

SAN DIEGO – Authorities are offering $11,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Marine accused of murdering the daughter of a former police detective.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan and other local law enforcement officials are expected to make an international plea Tuesday for help in finding Raymond “RJ” McLeod.

McLeod, who is accused of killing 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in 2016, is believed to be in Central America or Mexico.

FOX 5 will live stream the news conference scheduled for 12 p.m. Mitchell’s mother is a former detective and will speak at the Tuesday news conference.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at an apartment of an acquaintance in the 7600 block of Mission Gorge Road in Allied Gardens early June 2016. She was from Phoenix and had been visiting friends in San Diego. She was last seen with McLeod, who was also from Phoenix.

Early in the investigation, San Diego police named McLeod a “person of interest” and said his car was abandoned near the San Diego-Mexico border.

McLeod, 34, also goes by the name “RJ,” “Matt” and “Mateo” and was described as white, muscular, 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds and with a birth date of October 3, 1983.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward in addition to Crime Stoppers offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of McLeod.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Police Department non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.