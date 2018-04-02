Pranksters move Tony Gwynn statue to high school, mayor says in April Fools’ post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. – Poway's mayor was at it again Sunday.

Mayor Steve Vaus pulled off an elaborate April Fools' Day prank Sunday that included the Tony Gwynn statue.

"As April Fools' Day dawned today no one in Poway was laughing," Vaus stated.

Vaus posted a picture to Facebook Sunday of an empty pedestal where the Hall of Famer's statue usually stands at Lake Poway Park.

Rangers were opening the park for Easter sunrise services when they discovered the statue was missing, Vaus said. So, he immediately headed toward the park to see for himself.

“I was on Espola Road racing past Poway High School to get to the scene of the crime and something caught my eye,” Vaus said. “I did a double-take. Sure enough, right there, smack dab in the middle of the football field was our Tony Gwynn statue.”

Vaus said he alerted deputies and a MCAS Miramar helicopter crew assisted them by hoisting the statue from the high school back to the park.

"Once the statue is back at the lake we'll use a little more glue to secure it this time. I think we have some left over from the repair of Potato Chip Rock," Vaus stated.

What Vaus was referring to was an April Fools prank from last year --- ultimately hinting that the missing statue was also a prank. The statue was never moved, he just posted a couple photoshopped pictures.

