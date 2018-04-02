Planned Parenthood vandalized with red paint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- The Planned Parenthood located in Pacific Beach was vandalized around 3 a.m. Monday, say police.

Red paint was splattered all across the organization's front entrance including the sign and windows.

The Planned Parenthood, located in the 4500 block of Mission Bay Drive, has been targeted before. Police say this is the second time this has happened at this location.

“While we are disappointed by the recent vandalism to our health center, no attempt at intimidation will stop us from serving our patients. We've been a part of the fabric of this community for 55 years, and we'll be here for many more to come. You can count on our doors staying open, no matter what," Planned Parenthood said.

All Monday early-morning appointments were cancelled.

However, Planned Parenthood confirmed that they planned to open doors to patients at 10 a.m.

Police say there are cameras in the parking lot and will review the footage hoping to identify who is responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.