One person shot near National City

SAN DIEGO — A shooting in a neighborhood near National City Golf Course left one person wounded late Monday afternoon.

The gunfire in the 2800 block of Prospect Street in the unincorporated Lincoln Acres area was reported shortly before 4 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the victim to nearby Paradise Valley Hospital, Lt. David Gilmore said.

The patient’s condition was not immediately available, and the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

The assailant remained at large as of shortly before 5:30 p.m., Gilmore said.

Unconfirmed initial reports indicated that the victim is a woman, according to National City police.