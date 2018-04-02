National Guardsman surprises daughters after returning home from Afghanistan deployment

BLUE ROCK, Ohio– The precious moment when a National Guardsman surprised his young daughters after returning from deployment in Afghanistan was captured and posted to Facebook.

Terry Gottke was stationed in Afghanistan for the last year and returned home over Easter weekend.

Gottke and his wife are both firefighters. To pull off the surprise, Gottke pulled up to his family’s home in a fire truck wearing fire fear to make sure his daughters, Tawny and Brea would not recognize him.

Gottke has served in the National Guard for almost 14 years and says he has no plans to leave anytime soon.