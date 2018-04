SAN DIEGO– The San Diego Zoo hosted A-listers Kanye West, Kim Kardashian-West and their children over spring break.

Kim shared the experience with her husband and kids, North and Saint, on her Instagram story, as the family posed throughout different portions of the zoo.

TMZ reports the family took the VIP experience Thursday.

Kim has been staying busy working on multiple projects, including her makeup line, KKW Beauty.

Kanye’s last album ‘The Life of Pablo,’ was released in 2016.