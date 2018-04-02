× EPA threatens to revoke California auto emission standards

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration Monday threatened to revoke California’s ability to impose stricter vehicle admission standards than the federal government, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Cooperative federalism doesn’t mean that one state can dictate standards for the rest of the country,” Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt said in a statement.

“EPA will set a national standard for greenhouse gas emissions that allows auto manufacturers to make cars that people both want and can afford — while still expanding environmental and safety benefits of newer cars. It’s in everyone’s best interest to have a national standard, and we look forward to working with all states, including California, as we work to finalize that standard.”

The announcement from Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt came as the agency confirmed it was abandoning the federal goal of having vehicles average average 55 miles per gallon fuel consumption by 2025. The agency said it will decide on a lower fuel economy standard at a later date.

California Gov. Jerry Brown blasted the federal statement on auto emission rules as a “belated April Fools’ Day trick.”

“This cynical and meretricious abuse of power will poison our air and jeopardize the health of all Americans,” the governor said in a statement.