Dozens of local schools honored for improving test scores

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Loma Verde Elementary in Chula Vista was among nearly three dozen schools in San Diego County and 290 statewide to be honored Monday by the California Department of Education for improvement in standardized test scores for English-language learners and low-income students.

A majority of the students at Loma Verde, which is located six miles from the Mexico border, come from non-English-speaking backgrounds and 77 percent of the student body is considered low-income. The school boosted standardized test scores over a two-year period by 24 percent in math and 23 percent in English for English-language learners and by 24 percent in English and 19 percent in math for low-income students by creating a curriculum that uses chants, collaborative discussions and inquiry-based learning, according to the DOE.

Loma Verde was among 33 San Diego County campuses and 287 total in the state to be named a Distinguished School by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson.

The program, which returned this year after a three-year break, recognizes elementary schools that have made noteworthy gains in state performance standards.

“These schools implement outstanding educational programs and practices that help California students realize their potential, and put them on the path to achieve their dreams,” Torlakson said. “Every day at these schools, teachers, administrators and classified employees, working with parents, apply their dedication, creativity and talents toward providing a great education for all their students.”

The other San Diego County Schools honored were: