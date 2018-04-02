× City begins park upgrades in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO — Work began Monday on $2.4 million in improvements at Memorial Community Park in Logan Heights, which city officials tout as the largest park expansion in modern San Diego history.

The enhancements include a new children’s play area, comfort station, accessible walkways, curb ramps, drinking fountain, irrigation and drought-tolerant landscaping.

Community leaders sought upgrades to the aging park for two decades, according to Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office.

“Every neighborhood deserves clean, safe and beautiful parks to enjoy and that’s why investments like this are so important,” Faulconer said. “Memorial Community Park is one of the oldest in the city and these upgrades are going to ensure that it continues to serve this neighborhood for decades to come.”

The upgrades are being funded by a $1.3 million federal Community Development Block Grant, among other sources.

The project is scheduled for completion by next February.