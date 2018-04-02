× CHP officers chase box truck through LA County

LOS ANGELES – Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Station are in pursuit of a box truck along The Old Road Monday before reaching major freeways, authorities said.

Officials with California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit later as it reached the 5 Freeway and moved onto the 14 Freeway, KTLA reported. The truck appeared to be a Stumptown Coffee Roasters vehicle and could be seen fleeing from patrol vehicles in the furthest right lane later in the chase, as it began approaching Newhall Avenue.

A man could then be seen running out of the vehicle just around 12:35 p.m., jumping out of the truck before running across the adjacent roadway.

