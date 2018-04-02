Burglary suspects used stolen credit card at Macy’s hours later, police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a home in Chula Vista and using a stolen credit card at a department store hours later.

In January, two people entered a home in the 400 block of Vista Way through an unlocked front door. During the burglary, they took cash and credit cards.

Less than two hours later, they went to a Macy’s at Chula Vista Center and used a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to call 619-422-8477.