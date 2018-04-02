Back seat rider seriously injured after motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO – A 52-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was thrown off the back of a motorcycle in Point Loma, police said Monday.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday when the 51-year-old man driving the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the 3700 block of Nimitz Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. Investigators suspect the driver, riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson, was under the influence of alcohol.

“The road bent to the left and the driver continued straight,” Buttle said. “They struck the curb and the passenger was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered a serious injury.”

She was taken to a hospital but was expected to survive, Buttle said. The driver was also taken to a hospital after complaining of pain.

Traffic division officers from the San Diego Police Department were investigating the crash.