LOS ANGELES — Firefighters are searching for a 13-year-old boy believed to have fallen into a ditch in Griffith Park on Sunday.

Update #Rescue; 5:20PM; 5254 W Zoo Dr; #Hollywood; Over 100 firefighters now involved in an extensive search from both air and ground for a 13 (age updated) yo boy reported to have fallen into a drainage ditch. Report comes … https://t.co/0rnTSmr56v — LAFD (@LAFD) April 2, 2018

The LA Fire Department said that over 100 firefighters are involved in the search.

We will update this breaking news story as we receive more information.