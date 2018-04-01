Family operating food cart threatened by transient brandishing large knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- A transient was arrested after brandishing a knife and threatening a 14-year-old and his mother in downtown San Diego late Sunday morning, said San Diego Police Department's Lt. Christian Sharp.

The incident happened while the teen's mother was operating a food cart near Third Avenue and B Street.

Police described the weapon as something similar to a Ka-Bar knife, but with a different blade, measuring 7 to 8 inches long.

The male transient was located about a block away from the scene shortly after dispatchers arrived.

Police say the transient faces multiple charges including brandishing a weapon in a threatening manner.