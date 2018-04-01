× Suspected felon leads police on canyon chase

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a man Sunday after a 25-minute search through the thick brush of a canyon area between Mission Valley and Hillcrest.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Chris Sharp said that the chase started when an officer driving on Bachman Place toward the UCSD hospital recognized a suspect from an earlier encounter.

The officer knew the man had outstanding warrants, and when they made eye contact, the man dropped his bags and ran off into the canyon, Sharp said.

Police sent officers into the brush on foot and used an ABLE helicopter to track the suspect. They found the man after about 25 minutes of searching, according to Sharp, and the officer’s K-9 unit led to a quick surrender.

“Once the K-9 was near him and was barking, he realized the gig was up,” said Sharp. At that point, the suspected felon peacefully surrendered to officers, who led him out of the brush and into a patrol car.

Sharp said the man’s outstanding warrants were for burglary charges and a parole violation. No one was hurt in the chase.