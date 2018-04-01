Man fighting for his life after shark attack off Hawaiian Island

KONA, Hawaii — A man is in critical condition after being attacked by a shark in waters off of Hawaii Island.

It happened just after 9:30 Saturday morning near the Four Seasons Resort at Hualalai. Firefighters and paramedics were called to Kukio Beach on the Kona Coast.

The Hawaii County Fire Department says a 25-year-old man had been paddle-boarding more than 100-yards from shore when he was attacked. When first responders arrived, bystanders were treating the victim multiple tourniquets.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources says the man suffered injuries to his hand and leg. He was initially medi-vaced to the North Hawaii Hospital in Waimea then transferred to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.

The DLNR says beach closure signs are up near Kukio Beach and a decision to re-open the beach is scheduled to be made Sunday morning.