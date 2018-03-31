Where to find Easter egg hunts this weekend in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO– There are egg-celent opportunities all across San Diego County to take the little ones Easter egg hunting Saturday.
County Parks and Recreation, as well as other venues are hopping on the chance for San Diego’s youngest residents to show off their Easter fashions and get in the competitive spirit during egg hunts.
Here is a list of just some of the places hosting egg hunts Saturday:
- Address: 5178 Japatul Spur, Alpine
- Phone: (619) 320-4942-0180
- Date: 8 a.m. to noon, March 31
- Address: 425 College Boulevard, Oceanside
- Phone: (760) 435-9628
- Date: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., March 31
- Address: 14787 Old Highway 80, El Cajon
- Phone: (619) 561-0180
- Date: 9 to 10:30 a.m., March 31
- Address: 17953 Dos Picos Road, Ramona
- Phone: (760) 789-2220
- Date: 10 a.m. to noon, March 31
- Address: 11470 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside
- Phone: (619) 561-0580
- Date: 10 to 10:15 a.m., March 31
Bring the whole family and join the Bunny for a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and egg hunting fun at 10 a.m. Fallbrook Firefighter’s Association will serve up a delicious pancake breakfast as the Bunny hops around to meet children and pose for photos. After breakfast, egg hunts for age groups will be followed by fun games and contests.
- Address: 341 Heald Ave., Fallbrook
- Phone: (760) 728-1671
- Date: March 31
- Fee: $5 all ages
Spring Valley Community Center
Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and milk – all served by the enthusiastic Spring Valley Kiwanis Club. After breakfast, the egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. sharp! No need to pre-register, just come down with your baskets and enjoy the holiday festivities.
- Address: 8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley
- Phone: (619) 479-1832
- Date: March 31
- Fee: $5 for ages 0-11; $6 for ages 12+
Inclement weather may cancel events–please call ahead or follow along on Facebook. You can also hop over to the County’s event calendar for a list of family-friendly activities.