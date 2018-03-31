Where to find Easter egg hunts this weekend in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO– There are egg-celent opportunities all across San Diego County to take the little ones Easter egg hunting Saturday.

County Parks and Recreation, as well as other venues are hopping on the chance for San Diego’s youngest residents to show off their Easter fashions and get in the competitive spirit during egg hunts.

Here is a list of just some of the places hosting egg hunts Saturday:

Children’s Nature Retreat

Address: 5178 Japatul Spur, Alpine

Phone: (619) 320-4942-0180

Date: 8 a.m. to noon, March 31

Mance Buchanon Park

Address: 425 College Boulevard, Oceanside

Phone: (760) 435-9628

Date: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., March 31

Flinn Springs County Park

Address: 14787 Old Highway 80, El Cajon

Phone: (619) 561-0180

Date: 9 to 10:30 a.m., March 31

Dos Picos County Park

Address: 17953 Dos Picos Road, Ramona

Phone: (760) 789-2220

Date: 10 a.m. to noon, March 31

Louis A. Stelzer County Park

Address: 11470 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside

Phone: (619) 561-0580

Date: 10 to 10:15 a.m., March 31

Fallbrook Community Center

Bring the whole family and join the Bunny for a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and egg hunting fun at 10 a.m. Fallbrook Firefighter’s Association will serve up a delicious pancake breakfast as the Bunny hops around to meet children and pose for photos. After breakfast, egg hunts for age groups will be followed by fun games and contests.

Address: 341 Heald Ave., Fallbrook

Phone: (760) 728-1671

Date: March 31

Fee: $5 all ages

Spring Valley Community Center

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and milk – all served by the enthusiastic Spring Valley Kiwanis Club. After breakfast, the egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. sharp! No need to pre-register, just come down with your baskets and enjoy the holiday festivities.

Address: 8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley

Phone: (619) 479-1832

Date: March 31

Fee: $5 for ages 0-11; $6 for ages 12+

Inclement weather may cancel events–please call ahead or follow along on Facebook. You can also hop over to the County’s event calendar for a list of family-friendly activities.