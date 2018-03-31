Two killed after small plane crashes in Ventura County

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed near Santa Paula on Saturday afternoon, the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed.

#MainIncident: small aircraft down into a storage container at 17899 South Mountain Rd outside city of Santa Paula. Confirmed 2 DOA’s @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 31, 2018

Multiple emergency agencies responded after the plane went down and hit a structure in the South Mountain foothills, according to VCFD.

The Ventura County Star reported that an ID number attached to the plane indicated that it was registered out of Palmdale. The FAA listing registers the plane as “a fixed-wing, single-engine, amateur-built experimental aircraft,” the Star reports.