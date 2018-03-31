San Diego gas prices keep on rising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County increased for the 12th time in the past 13 days on Saturday, continuing a trend that's given way to the highest prices in nearly three years.

The average price for a gallon countywide now sits at $3.53.

Over the past two weeks prices have risen 9.6 cents, including a half-cent on both Thursday and Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.1 cents more than one week ago, 13.4 cents higher than one month ago and 52.7 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 40.8 cents since the start of the year.

The rising prices are the result of declining West Coast gasoline inventories and production, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"However, those refineries are expected to be up and running at full capacity soon, which should increase supply," Spring said.