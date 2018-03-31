No injuries after reports of shots fired at a Lemon Grove Albertsons

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – Authorities who responded to multiple reports of shots fired at a Lemon Grove Albertsons said Saturday that no one was injured and they did not find the shooter.

The first call was received at 10:33 p.m. Friday at 7090 Broadway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple people reported hearing shots fired in the parking lot and people running, authorities said.

Responding deputies found people hiding from the gunfire, but failed to locate a shooter or any victims, authorities said.

The scene was cleared late Friday night.