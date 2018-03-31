Man flips pickup truck in fatal crash on rural road

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered a “medical emergency,” rolled his pickup truck and died of a possible heart attack on a rural Ramona road Saturday, firefighters said.

The accident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pamo and Burma roads, according to Cal Fire San Diego Capt. John Heggie.

The pickup driver is believed to have had a heart attack behind the wheel, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, Heggie said. The truck rolled over onto its side, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters found bystanders attempting to perform CPR on the man, Heggie said. He died at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release the man’s identity.