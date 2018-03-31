Police: Man fires several shots aimed at Miramar strip club bouncer

SAN DIEGO– A man fired off several gunshots in the parking lot of a Miramar strip club before fleeing the area early Saturday.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The incident occurred outside Goldfingers Gentlemen’s Club, 8616 Miramar Road, around 1:30 a.m., Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department said.

A man and a woman were reportedly fighting in the parking lot when the man pulled out a gun and fired at the club’s bouncer, Foster said. None of the bullets struck anyone.

The two were then seen leaving the parking lot in a black Mercedes, Foster said.

Officers are continuing to search for the man and the woman.