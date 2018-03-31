Four suspected drunken drivers arrested at Santee sobriety checkpoint

SANTEE, Calif. — A sobriety checkpoint in Santee ended Saturday with four suspected drunken drivers off the road.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint near the intersection of Carlton Hills Boulevard and Carlton Oaks Road between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Passalacqua said.

The four arrests were all for suspected drunken driving. Deputies also issued six citations to drivers who were unlicensed or had suspended licenses, and another six for other miscellaneous violations, Passalacqua said.

A total of 891 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, he said.