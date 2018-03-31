Family and friends hold vigil for Escondido teen killed in tragic crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Friends and family came together Saturday night to remember a 19-year-old girl who died in a car accident last week.

Ana Lira was an Escondido native and attended Cal State San Marcos, family said. She also worked three jobs, and friends said she was the kind of person who put everyone else first.

"It's unexplainable knowing she will not come back home," said Lira's sister Saturday. "She taught me to be strong, so I'm trying to prove that I can be."

The candlelight vigil, held at Kit Carson Park, drew a crowd of loved ones.

The March 26 crash that killed Lira also claimed the life of an Oceanside teen named Brandon Contreras.

Police say that the speeding driver of a silver Dodge Charger had ran a red light before hitting the car that Contreras was driving with Lira as a passenger. Intoxication is suspected as a factor in the crash, according to police.