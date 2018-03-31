Deputies nab teen suspect in armed robbery at gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Sheriff's deputies arrested a teenager in connection with the armed robbery of a Spring Valley gas station Saturday.

Angel Virgen, 18, was being held at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

One other suspect, described as a young male, remains at large.

The robbery took place at about noon at a Valero gas station in the 2800 block of Sweetwater Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Matt Cook.

The station is located just east of state Route 125 at the intersection of Sweetwater and Troy Street.

Two suspects -- both described to deputies as appearing to be juveniles -- approached the station's clerk. One of the suspects leveled a pistol at the person behind the counter and demanded cash, Cook said.

Multiple witnesses were inside the business at the time of the robbery, the sheriff's deputy said.

After the clerk gave the two an undisclosed amount of money, they fled east on Troy.

Responding deputies arrived and began searching for the suspects with assistance from a sheriff's department helicopter, the California Highway Patrol and a National City Police Department K-9 officer, Cook said.

As law enforcement combed through the nearby neighborhood and several culverts, a deputy located both suspects near the intersection of Tyler Street and Central Avenue, a few blocks south and east of the gas station.

Deputies managed to apprehend Virgen, and are still searching for the other suspect, Cook said.