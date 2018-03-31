Bicyclists injured in late-night Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two bicyclists were struck by a car in a late-night crash in Oceanside, sending one to a local hospital, police said Saturday.

Officers believe the cyclists were crossing a road against a red light, Oceanside police Lt. Kedrick Sadler said.

Dispatchers first received word of the collision at 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sadler said. It happened along state Route 76 at Benet Road.

One of the cyclists, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Sadler said. The other cyclist, identified only as a woman, received very minor injuries and was released at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured, Sadler said.

Police did not suspect drugs or alcohol to be factors in the collision, and no arrests were made.