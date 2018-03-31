Authorities identify young mother killed in Mira Mesa Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Saturday identified the motorist killed in a collision while pulling onto a Mira Mesa street Friday.

Judy Suong Tuyet Bui, 26, suffered fatal injuries when her Acura TL was broadsided by a Honda Accord while she was making a left turn out of an apartment complex parking lot, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Calle Cristobal on Mira Mesa.

Medics took her 4-year-old son, who had been riding in a child safety seat, to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull, a broken pelvis, a fractured knee and broken ribs.

The 26-year-old driver of the Honda complained of pain to his lower back, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said at the time.

Police said it was unclear who was at fault in the accident.