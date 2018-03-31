× 70-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

VISTA, Calif. — A 70-year-old man who may have been drunk suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a Honda Civic while trying to cross a street in Vista, authorities said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 9:42 p.m. Friday in the area of Civic Center Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, said Deputy Jason Malson of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The pedestrian was crossing Civic Center Drive outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by the southbound Honda. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, Malson said.

The pedestrian suffered numerous fractured bones, but he is expected to be OK, authorities said.

The 47-year old female driver of the Honda was not injured, Malson said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor for the pedestrian, he added.