5 hospitalized, Vista Way closed in both directions after motorcyle pile-up

VISTA, Calif. — Five people were hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Vista Way Saturday evening.

The crash was reported at about 6:40 p.m. at 1385 East Vista Way, just north of Foothill Drive, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Matthew Glisson said.

The motorcyclists involved in the crash were members of the same motorcycle club, Glisson said. The crash involved three bikes and a sedan.

Vista Way is closed in both directions between Foothill Drive and Palomar Place until at least 9:30 p.m., the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed.