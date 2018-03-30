Tiger cub rescued from smuggler settles in at San Diego Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Bengal tiger cub that was rescued from a smuggler last summer at the U.S.-Mexico border is recovering well from emergency surgery, according to a San Diego Zoo Safari Park update.

"Guests visiting the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Tull Family Tiger Trail exhibit this morning ... were delighted to see Bengal tiger cub Moka and his Sumatran tiger buddy Rakan once again enjoying some playtime together—running, pouncing and climbing in an outdoor area," the zoo announced Thursday.

Moka was rescued from an 18-year-old man suspected of running an exotic animal smuggling ring in August. In February, the smuggler was sentenced to six months in federal prison.

Now Moka is healing well from a surgery to fix intestinal obstruction and other issues, according to park keepers. He now weighs 100 pounds -- more than his pal Rakan -- and he's "honing his tiger skills."

Guests will be able to see both cubs daily between 9 a.m. and noon at the Tiger Trail outdoor exhibit on most days.