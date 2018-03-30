Neighbors: Suspect in fatal stabbing lived across the street in ‘hoarder house’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man accused of murdering a neighbor in Rancho Penasquitos lived in a "hoarder house" across the street and was once friends with the victim, neighbors said Friday.

Howard Forrest Lowe was arrested on suspicion of murder after police responded to the stabbing on High Park Lane Thursday afternoon.

Police found 72-year-old Richard Dale Munsinger in his garage suffering from stab wounds to the neck. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Dale said Forest accused him of taking his tools and came over about 2-3 months ago and they got into an argument then. I thought it was all over – so did Dale. I can’t believe he did what he did," said Jim MacDonald, a friend of the victim.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that Lowe lived across the street from Munsinger in a "hoarder house" that caught fire three weeks ago. The two men were friends at one point, a neighbor said, with Munsinger trying to help Lowe. But the men had a falling out about two months ago.

”Dale and his wife have been very kind to Forest. They’ve given him money, food – they’ve helped him out. And this is how he repays them, you know," said MacDonald.

When officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing Thursday, they arrested Lowe without struggle after he was spotted riding his bike nearby. The 54-year-old faces murder charges.