Principal loses wager with students, works from the roof for a day

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Principal Robert Devich had an unconventional day at the office on Friday after he lost a bet with his students at Pacific Rim Elementary School in Carlsbad.

Devich worked his entire day from the school's roof after students rose to the challenge and read for a combined one million minutes over the course of 20 days.

Jim Babcock, a parent to three students at the school, told FOX 5 that Devich is well-known for keeping kids engaged on campus, leading cheers, dancing at assemblies and remembering many of his 900 students by name.

"Three cheers for the best principal in the world!" said Babcock.

Here's hoping no one got called to the principal's office today.